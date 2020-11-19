HIGH street retailer Home Bargains have announced that staff will receive extra pay in the run up to Christmas - and shared the heartwarming reason why all stores will be closed on Boxing Day.

Here's everything the company have revealed.

What have Home Bargains announced?

The company confirmed that stores will close at the earlier time of 5pm on Christmas Eve so that all staff can be home in time for the Christmas Eve bell ringing at 6pm.

The discount retailer also said that, once again, all stores will be closed on Boxing Day (December 26).

In a statement, Home Bargains said: "Whilst Boxing Day is traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year, the family-run business wants its staff to make the most of the Christmas break and spend more time with loved ones over the festive period."

What else are Home Bargains doing for staff?

In addition to the time off, many members of staff will also see two weeks’ extra salary hit their bank accounts in November, just in time for Christmas.

In April 2020, Home Bargains announced that any team member required to self-isolate due to Covid-19 would receive up to two week’s pay.

Now, the retailer wants to ensure all employees receive that pay, regardless of whether they have been required to self-isolate or not.

As such, the company has stated that any member of staff employed before March 22, who has not needed to self-isolate over the last seven months, will now receive two weeks’ extra pay in November.

The gesture allows thousands of staff at Home Bargains the opportunity of a salary boost ahead of Christmas when it is needed most.

The news follows a series of goodwill gestures from Home Bargains in 2020, including turning down the Government’s furlough payments in April, in addition to a 10 per cent pay increase for store staff in the same month to thank employees for their hard work during the UK-wide lockdown.

What have Home Bargains said?

A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “We want to recognise how hard our staff have worked throughout some very challenging times and allow them to relax and truly enjoy the break safely with their loved ones.

“Home Bargains is a family-run business, and we know the importance of being together at Christmas time, now more than ever.

“Our staff work tirelessly to keep all our stores running smoothly no matter what and this is our way of saying thank you to all of our staff for their hard work and commitment.”

How owns Home Bargains?

Liverpool-headquartered TJ Morris Ltd, trading as Home Bargains, is one of the UK's fastest-growing discount retailers.

The company have more than 500 stores and employ more than 22,000 staff. According to the retailer, it is the largest employer in Merseyside.

