ITV daytime show Loose Women is to rebrand as Loose Men for one-day only - and it's for a very important reason.

We've put together all the details on the 'milestone' programme.

Why will Loose Women rebrand to Loose Men?

The show will temporarily change name as it features an all-male panel to mark International Men’s Day.

When will the episode air - and who will be on the panel?

The special episode, which will air on this afternoon, will see JLS star Marvin Humes anchor the show as he will be joined by Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, singer and Magic Radio presenter Ronan Keating, plus Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp for a discussion about male mental health.

The panel will share their own personal experiences, discuss the issues of the day and interview Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey.

Earlier this year, Loose Women launched the Stand By Your Men campaign, focusing on male mental health and highlighting how important it is for men to ask for help if they are struggling.

What have the panel said about appearing on the show?

The 'Loose Men' panel. L-R, Marvin, Roman, Iain and Ronan. Picture: ITV

Mr Humes said: “With everything going on in the world right now there’s never been a more important time for men to be open and honest about their mental health.

“I’m looking forward to anchoring the first ever Loose Men and raising awareness of the importance of men opening up like women do.”

Mr Stirling added: “We know that men typically find it harder to discuss their anxieties, especially with other blokes. I’m looking forward to changing the conversation and can’t wait to join the other Loose Men.

“Hopefully we can inspire any men watching to talk about their feelings too and not keep things bottled up.

“Also a huge thank you to everyone at Loose Women for allowing us to use their platform for this very worthwhile cause!”

Ronan Keating said: "I've long been a big fan of the Loose ladies, so it’s an honour to become a Loose Man for the day.

"I’m looking forward to joining Marvin, Iain and Roman and delving into all the topics, as well as tackling those important issues us blokes often shy away from talking about. It’s going to be a great show!"

Roman Kemp said: "When Loose Women asked me to join their first all-male panel, I jumped at the chance.

"The ladies have left us very big shoes to fill, but we’ll do them proud. I can’t wait to enjoy some classic Loose laughs and shine a light on the importance of us guys opening up about mental health."

What have bosses of the ITV show said?

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “We’ve had several men join us as honorary Loose Men over the years, but this is the first time we’ve handed over the entire show to the guys – and it’s for a very important reason.

“Our Stand By Your Men campaign, which is part of our award-winning mental health campaign Lighten The Load, has been raising awareness about how vital it is that men talk as openly about their struggles as we do on Loose Women.

“International Men’s Day is the perfect opportunity to bring that message to the forefront and our Loose Men Marvin, Iain, Roman and Ronan are just the panel to do it.

"They’ll also be joined by Hollywood legend Matthew McConaughey, in what’s set to be a show like no other.”