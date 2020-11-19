THE PlayStation 5 goes on sale across the UK today (November 19) - and has been hailed as a “new era for gaming” by the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).

We've put together everything you need to know about the new console - including where to get it.

What are the differences between the PS4 and PS5?

The PS5 is several times more powerful than the current generation PlayStation 4 and is able to handle higher-quality graphics with significantly shorter loading times.

Jim Ryan, president and chief executive of SIE, said the new system had “limitless possibilities”.

MORE NEWS:

How much will the PS5 cost?

As well as the flagship version of the console which features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and is priced at £449, Sony is releasing a slimmer, digital-only version of the console which costs £349.

The console includes a new ultra-high-speed solid state (SSD) drive as well as the ability to run games in 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second (fps).

The DualSense controller, which comes with the console, has also been given a major update and now features enhanced haptic feedback to more accurately recreate in-game vibrations through the handset.

What have bosses at Sony said?

Jim Ryan, president and chief executive of SIE, said: “Today marks a historic moment for the PlayStation brand, and all of us at SIE are pleased to celebrate the release of PlayStation 5 together with our community of fans, game developers, and industry partners.

“PS5 is a truly next-generation console representing the beginning of a new era for gaming.

“I’m thrilled for the new worlds that players will begin to experience today, and I’m equally excited for the line-up of games still to come for PS5 that will continue to propel the gameplay experience forward.

“We are humbled to work with a talented community of world-class game developers. Their creativity will bring limitless possibilities to what the future of gaming can look like on PS5.”

What have the reviews been like for the new console?

The console, which first released in the United States and several other countries last week, has so far received positive reviews from critics.

Its launch also comes in the wake of rivals Microsoft releasing their own next-generation consoles – the Xbox Series X and Series S – making it a landmark month for the video games industry.

Which outlets are selling the new PS5 in the UK - and when does it go on sale?

These are the following retailers that we know are selling the PS5. Please note the details below are subject to change:

Amazon - Available to buy from 12pm (midday).

- Available to buy from 12pm (midday). John Lewis - Expected to go on sale from 8am.

Argos - Currently unavailable, but customers can sign up to be notified when they have stock.

- Currently unavailable, but customers can sign up to be notified when they have stock. Currys PC World - Customers urged to check online for updates.

- Customers urged to check online for updates. Very - Shoppers urged to check their website for updates.

- Shoppers urged to check their website for updates. Game - Check website for updates.

How was the launch of the PS5 marked in the UK?

PlayStation has marked the launch of the console in the UK by taking over several London Underground stations, including redesigning the roundels outside Oxford Circus station to match the famous cross, circle, triangle and square shapes found on the PlayStation controller.