TESCO have issued an urgent recall on a range of meat products over fears they may be contaminated with Listeria.
We've put together everything you need to know about the recall.
What have Tesco recalled?
Tesco have recalled its 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80g because the product contains Listeria monocytogenes.
MORE NEWS:
- Scratch cards thief and Newport drink-driver in court
- Covid-19: Specific stats for Newport, Torfaen and Gwent
- Meet the first baby to be born in Grange Hospital car park
Which products are affected?
The product details are:
- Name: Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices
- Pack size: 80g
- Use by: December 19, 2020
What are the symptoms caused by Listeria?
According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA): "Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.
"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems."
What have Tesco said?
In a statement, the supermarket chain said: "We have been made aware of detection Listeria monocytogenes in one batch code of Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80g and we have decided to recall this product.
"Please do not consume this product but return for any inconvenience caused.
"If you require further details, please contact Customer Services directly on: UK - 0800 505 555 or ROI - 1850 744 844."