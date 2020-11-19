WHETHER you're a broadband, TV or mobile customer with Virgin Media - we've put together a guide to check the service status in your area.

Our guide also explains if customers are due compensation as a result of any outages.

How to check the service status for Virgin Media customers

The telecoms provider have set up a dedicated webpage which allows those who use their TV, broadband and mobile services to check for problems in their area by entering a postcode.

The website can be found by clicking here.

How to get in touch with Virgin Media

Virgin Media have also set up a contact page for people to get in touch and raise any issues and ask questions.

The page includes a variety of options, such as 'billing and payments', 'upgrades and offers', 'fixing an issue', 'moving home', 'thinking of leaving' and 'make a complaint'.

Are Virgin Media customers entitled to compensation as a result of broadband, TV or mobile issues?

While this depends on each situation, but customers may be entitled to compensation if they suffer any problems with their TV, broadband or mobile services.

Back in April 2019, the UK's biggest providers signed up to the automatic compensation scheme - designed to ensure broadband and landline customers get their money back if they encounter any issues.

The providers who signed up to the scheme include:

BT

Hyperoptic

Now Broadband

Sky

TalkTalk

Utility Warehouse

Virgin Media

Zen Internet

Between March and June 2020, Ofcom confirmed that providers didn't have to pay compensation during the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However since June, many providers - including Virgin Media - have restarted the scheme.

How much is paid in compensation?

While it depends on the problem, consumer site Which? have explained how much compensation customers are entitled to:

Delayed repair following loss of service: Their service has stopped working and is not fully fixed after two working days - £8 for each day the service is not repaired.

Their service has stopped working and is not fully fixed after two working days - £8 for each day the service is not repaired. Missed engineer appointments: An engineer does not turn up for a scheduled appointment, or cancels with less than 24 hours notice - £25 per missed appointment.

An engineer does not turn up for a scheduled appointment, or cancels with less than 24 hours notice - £25 per missed appointment. Delays with the start of a new service: The provider promises to start a new service on a given date, but fails to do so - £5 for each calendar day of delay, including the missed start date.

However - mobile customers who experience problems with their service may be entitled to a refund or account credit, depending on the circumstance.

Those without a mobile service for a 'sustained period of time' may also have the right to leave their provider without incurring a fee - but customers will need to check with their provider.

Struggling to get WiFi? How a WiFi booster could help

Those who struggle to get WiFi in all rooms of their home could be eligible for a WiFi booster.

First they will need to check if they are in a blackspot area by scanning the room with the free Virgin Media Connect App.

For Virgin Fibre customers with Maxit TV, they will be able to get a WiFi Booster for no extra cost.

Meanwhile, all other broadband customers with Virgin will be able to get a WiFi Booster for £3 extra per month.

What is a problem is unresolved after 8 weeks?

Customers who still have a problem that remains unresolved after eight weeks can complain to an independent Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) scheme.

The CISAR ADR scheme covers Sky, TalkTalk, Virgin Media and Vodafone customers.