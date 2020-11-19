CLOTHING chains Peacocks - which has 12 branches in Gwent - and Jaeger have been put into administration after bosses failed to find a buyer for the troubled businesses.
The move has put thousands of jobs at risk - including hundreds of stores across the country.
Here's everything we know so far.
MORE NEWS:
- Scratch cards thief and Newport drink-driver in court
- Covid-19: Specific stats for Newport, Torfaen and Gwent
- Meet the first baby to be born in Grange Hospital car park
When were the two companies put into administration?
The two companies were put into administration on Thursday afternoon (November 19) after a two-week deadline to find a buyer passed.
Earlier this month, a spokesperson for owner EWM Group said they had been speaking to several potential buyers who were interested in parts of the business.
How many stores and staff does Jaeger and Peacocks have?
Jaeger runs 76 stores and concessions and has 347 employees while Cardiff-based Peacocks has 4,369 staff across 423 stores.
What have administrators said?
Tony Wright, joint administrator of the business from FRP Advisory, said: “Jaeger and Peacocks are attractive brands that have suffered the well-known challenges that many retailers face at present.
“We are in advanced discussions with a number of parties and working hard to secure a future for both businesses.”
At the time of writing, no redundancies have been announced yet and no stores have been closed.
Peacocks branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Cibi Walk, Frogmore Street
- Bargoed: High Street
- Brynmawr: Lakeside Retail Park
- Blackwood: Market Place, Islwyn Centre
- Caerphilly: St Fagans Street
- Chepstow: High Street
- Cwmbran: Monmouth Square
- Ebbw Vale: Market Street
- Monmouth: Monnow Street
- Newport: Kingsway Centre
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Crane Street
Jeager has only one branch in Wales, in Carmarthen.