A GWENT pop artist has made a tongue-in-cheek portrait of prime minister Boris Johnson - entirely out of protein bars.

Ebbw Vale’s Nathan Wyburn has teamed up with nutrition brand Grenade to create a portrait of of the PM made entirely from Grenade’s Carb Killa protein bars.

(Video code: ZvrFxSX9)

The artwork, made up of 244 out-of-date protein bars, shows Mr Johnson lifting a dumbbell.

It’s based on a photo snapped of the PM, following a gym visit in August to raise awareness of the UK’s obesity crisis and the importance of exercise.

Nathan Wyburn with his artwork

Grenade chief executive, Alan Barratt, said: “No one likes being caught curling one out, let alone the prime minister, who by his own admission was ‘way overweight’ when he was admitted to hospital in April this year.

“With obesity a contributing factor to him needing intensive care, it’s ludicrous that he’s turned his back on the sector, especially given the proven impact exercise can have on improving physical and mental health."

A close-up of the artwork

IN OTHER NEWS:

Many gyms and leisure centres in Wales are open following the firebreak lockdown, but the case is different in England which is currently under lockdown.

A close up of the artwork

The artwork has been shared ahead of a UK Parliamentary debate on coronavirus restrictions on gyms and sport, set to take place on Monday, November 23.

Earlier this month, Grenade lobbied against the UK Government for not classing the gym and leisure sector in England as an "essential service" by sending its trademark orange tank to Parliament Square led by former rugby international James Haskell.

Grenade made the move following stats revealing the sector to be a Covid-19 safe environment, calling for the public to sign a government petition to have the matter discussed properly in public.