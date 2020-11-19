LIBRARIES in Torfaen will be reopening next week.

Cwmbran, Pontypool and Blaenavon Libraries will be reopening for limited browsing, borrowing and book returns.

Customers will also be able to book 30-minute sessions on our public computers where there is availability.

READ MORE:

The ‘Request and Collect’ service will continue to operate at all libraries.

Cllr Joanne Gauden, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: “We are thrilled that learners and book enthusiasts can return to our libraries next week.

“We know that for learners having access to books which support them on their learning journey is vital. This is why we couldn’t be more happy we are reopening.

“Covid may have altered the way library services have worked over the last few months, but it hasn’t stopped our hard working staff coming up with solutions so people could still access resources.

“I would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard keeping the library service running since Covid began, and wish them luck with the new phase.”

The opening hours for each library will be:

Cwmbran Library

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am-4pm

Saturday 9am-1pm.

Pontypool Library

Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm

Saturday 9am-1pm

Blaenavon Library

Tuesday and Thursday 10am-3pm

Saturday 9am-1pm

All book loans are continuing to be extended during the current time.

To use the ‘Request and Collect’ service, or to book a computer slot, call 01633 647676 or email cwmbran.library@torfaen.gov.uk