BOSSES of BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 have revealed which versions of the festive song Fairytale Of New York they will play.

Which version of the song will BBC Radio 1 play?

BBC Radio 1 will play an edited version of Christmas favourite Fairytale Of New York in a bid to avoid offending listeners.

The Pogues’ gritty festive hit with Kirsty MacColl is a Christmas staple, though in recent years it has been the focus of debate over its lyrics.

The song includes the words “f****t” and “slut”.

This year, Radio 1 will play an alternative version of the track, with the record label providing different lyrics sung by MacColl.

It is understood Radio 1 bosses were wary of offending younger listeners with derogatory terms for gender and sexuality.

Which version of the song will BBC Radio 2 play?

BBC Radio 2 will play the original song, but said it will continue to monitor listeners’ views.

Which version of the song will BBC 6 Music play?

6 Music said it has made an edited version available and will allow presenters to make the choice.

What have the BBC said?

In a statement, the BBC said: “We know the song is considered a Christmas classic and we will continue to play it this year, with our radio stations choosing the version of the song most relevant for their audience.”

What happened last year?

Last year, the BBC defended using the unedited version of the 1987 song in the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

The characters of Nessa Jenkins and Uncle Bryn sang it on the show.

Gavin & Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa, also defended using the song.

She told The Sun: “It is a different climate. But we have to remain true to the characters, to who they were. Characters in Gavin & Stacey are kind and big-hearted, I believe.

“So I think no one is going to be intentionally hurtful. But by the same token, they’re not necessarily going to be completely politically correct or be aware of political correctness.”