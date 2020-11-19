A WOMAN feared for her life when a teenage boy high on drugs held a knife to her throat after climbing into her house through a window.

Bradley Robinson targeted his vulnerable victim in Pontypool in the early hours of the morning and knew she was home alone because her boyfriend was away.

The defendant, who was 17, at the time, wanted to steal her car but left empty-handed following the terrifying raid which lasted half an hour.

Dangerous offender Robinson, 18, of Ferncroft Way, Trevethin, Pontypool, was locked up for seven years for the public protection.

Lowri Wynn Morgan, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the teenager was convicted of a similar horrifying offence last year.

On that occasion, he and an accomplice broke into a 74-year-old man’s home in Pontyclun and threatened him with a hammer.

Miss Wynn Morgan read out the statement of the victim of the aggravated burglary in Pontypool.

She said: “I believe that he could have killed me. I believe his intention was to stab me in the neck.

“He told me, ‘I know you are on your own.’ He broke into my house for a car and cash.

“I now have a lock on my bedroom door. We are looking to sell our house now as we don’t feel safe in the area.”

During an earlier hearing last month, prosecutor Marian Lewis described the attack which took place in July.

She said Robinson was high on drugs when he climbed into his victim's house through a kitchen window.

Miss Lewis told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant grabbed a fork in her kitchen and approached her and she managed to get it off him.

“He then armed himself with a large kitchen knife with a six-inch blade, a carving knife.

“The defendant held the knife to the victim’s throat and demanded her car keys.

“She tried to put her left hand over her throat to stop him cutting her throat.

“This caused him to cut her hand rather than her neck and she remembers a lot of blood.”

Miss Lewis added: “He continued to demand the car keys and he became aggressive.

“The defendant then dragged her upstairs at knifepoint and was holding the knife lengthwise.

“He told her he was on drugs and he slashed the bathroom door and was waving the knife around.”

Robinson fled empty-handed from the scene and was arrested a few hours later.

Miss Lewis added: “The victim had a cut to her left index finger which needed eight to nine stitches.

“The incident lasted 30 minutes and the complainant had the knife to her throat for the majority of that time.”

Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary.

Matthew Roberts, mitigating, said: “Custody is the best place for him at the moment.

“The defendant knew the victim was on her own which is unforgivable.

“He bitterly regrets what he did that night. It was horrific.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Robinson: “Your victim was having a glass of wine on her sofa at about 12.30am on July 31.

“There was a knock at the door. She didn’t answer but she pulled up a blind and saw you outside.

“You told her you were injured and needed help but she was not prepared to let you in.

“She then saw you climbing through the window in the kitchen.”

Judge Lloyd-Clarke locked Robinson up for seven years made up of a four-year custodial sentence and an extended three-year period on licence.