THE future of Gwent's two Toby Carvery restaurants has been revealed after the company owning the chain said it shut up to 20 of its locations.

As previously reported Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) who own the chains Toby Carvery and All Bar One are to axe up to 20 of their pubs and restaurants in the UK – it was not clear which venues this would impact.

Although there are no All Bar One venues in Gwent, there are two Toby Carvery restaurants in Chepstow Road, Newport, and Corbett Lane, Pwll-y-Pant, Caerphilly.

But a spokesman for M&B has now confirmed that neither of these restaurants are affected and there are no immediate plans to close either venue.

Food fans can download the 'Toby Carvery' app on their phone for table bookings and exclusive deals.

And those living near the Toby Carvery on Chepstow Road - rated one of the best places in Newport for a roast dinner - can have their food delivered to their door through JustEat.

Those hoping to dine in at any Toby Carvery restaurant will have to adhere to coronavirus safety measures, which are outlined below.

BOOKING

Diners are asked to book online, including children, with a maximum party size of six people from the same household.

Everyone in the booked party must arrive at the same time, with a maximum seating time of up to two hours.

Guests will be asked to verify their booking name and may be asked for proof of address and names.

RULE OF FOUR:

Although people can meet in hospitality venues in groups of up to four people over the age of 11 (not including under 11s) people from different households must still socially distance - in Wales this means maintaining two metres separation.

If more than one household is dining together they must be seated two metres apart, meaning they may be on separate tables.

HOSTING

A host will seat diners to their table - upon arrival wait by the host station.

If the restaurant is busy guests are asked to ensure they allow a space of two metres from anyone near them.

TABLE SERVICE

Guests cannot be served at the bar, so table service is compulsory. Face coverings must be worn at all times, except at the table.

TRACK & TRACE

Even if using the NHS app guests must leave their details with Toby Carvery.

If guests refuse to give details the restaurant has to refuse entry and service - they will assist people when necessary.