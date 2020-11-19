NEW temporary testing centres are opening in Blaenau Gwent, and the temporary testing facility at Gwent Shopping Centre is being extended.
The mobile units will move between Tredegar and other areas in Blaenau Gwent over the next seven days.
The temporary unit at Gwent Shopping Centre in Tredegar will remain open all day on Friday 20, and will open for morning tests from Monday, between 9am and 12.30pm.
The mobile units will be in Abertillery on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, before moving to Nantyglo and then Blaina later in the week.
Residents must book if they want a test.
Blaenau Gwent temporary test centres opening times
- Gwent shopping centre: Friday November 20 from 9am to 4.30pm, and Monday 23 to Thursday 26 from 9am to 12.30pm
- Abertillery Sports Centre car park: Saturday November 21 to Sunday November 22 from 9am to 4.30pm
- Nantyglo former school site on Pond Road: Monday 23 to Tuesday 24: 2pm to 4.30pm
- Blaina car park at the rear of the high street: Wednesday 25 to Thursday 26 from 2pm to 4.30pm
To book contact the health board on 0300 30 31 222 from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 6pm on weekends.
The tests are only available to residents in Blaenau Gwent, and residents wanting a test will need to provide ID and proof of address.
Residents wanting a test shouldn’t travel by public transport and shouldn’t visit anywhere else before or after your visit to the test centre.
For people who live outside the Blaenau Gwent area, there are other testing facilities available in Gwent. Call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am to 6pm to book.
You can also have a test posted to your home. Apply online at www.gov.wales or phone 119.