A “REMORSELESS” thug who left his victim in hospital with serious injuries after a brutal attack is behind bars.
Brandon Gifford, 22, of Waunllwyn Crescent, Blackwood, was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court after he was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm.
The defendant was jailed for two years by Recorder Greg Bull QC.
He set upon Gerwyn Davies in Blackwood last year.
Outside the court, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, PC Lewys Davies, said: "On April 7, 2019, Gifford assaulted his victim leaving him in such a serious condition that he required an operation and was unable to work.
"Gifford has shown no remorse throughout the investigation and attempted to blame others for his own actions.
"I would like to thank the victim for his courage and resilience throughout this case."