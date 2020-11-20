A DRUG dealer was caught supplying ecstasy and a potent form of Valium dubbed the ‘blue plague’.
Ricky Dupon, 28, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport, was warned by a judge he is going straight to jail.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
At Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant pleaded guilty to the possession of class A and C drugs with intent to supply.
He also admitted possession of criminal property.
MORE NEWS
- Jailed Newport drug dealer caught with heroin, cocaine and knife in city
- Drinker who attacked victim outside pub ‘lucky not to face manslaughter charge’
- Jailed father and sons kicked and punched pub landlord, bar staff and customers
Dupon, who appeared in court via video link from Bridgend’s Parc Prison, committed the offences in Newport on October 5.
He was represented by Scott Bowen and the prosecution by James Evans.
Judge David Wynn Morgan told Dupon he was facing an immediate prison sentence and remanded him in custody.
The case was adjourned for seven days at the request of the prosecution.