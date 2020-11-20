RESIDENTS in Pontllanfraith have spoken out against plans to demolish a popular pub.

An application has been lodged with Caerphilly County Borough Council to demolish The Crown Inn.

The pub closed earlier this year after the tenancy ended abruptly due to coronavirus.

There were concerns in the community that the pub would not reopen, and now the property's management company Llanover Estate has submitted plans to demolish it.

MORE NEWS:

More than 830 residents have signed a petition calling on the pub to reopen.

Residents have now taken to social media to voice their concerns over what demolition will mean for the community.

Margaret Fuller said: “The Crown was not just a place to have a drink but was a local meeting place for many of the residents of the area.

“It will be and is sorely missed by its patrons. It’s so sad it is to be demolished. It’s in a prime location and with some work could be made the hub of the community again.”

Brain Wilkins said: “It’s a serious shame that the Crown is going, because this area of Pontllanfraith doesn’t have any community meeting place of any sort.”

Local ward member for Pontllanfraith, Cllr Gez Kirby, said the Crown had been a centre of the community for years.

He said: “It’s been starved of resources and investment for many years – possibly to get where we are now.

“But Pontllanfraith residents are hoping that we can avoid demolition, persuade the owners to invest in the pub – refurbish, develop kitchen, serve food – and offer a welcoming, thriving hub to our local community.

“If they don’t, they’re sending a clear message that they don’t care about the communities in which they have land – they’re just out to make a quick buck, and who cares about local people?”