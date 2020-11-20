Action stations! Our theme for this week's South Wales Argus Camera Club selection was action - and we were inundated with pictures from our members. Here are just 10 of them. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Wet: Nia the dog enjoying Abertillery Park. Picture: Rebecca Lee Morgan

Stunning: The Red Arrows flying over Newport during the Nato summit. Picture: Andrew Perkins

Bright: Sarah Biggs shared this snap of some sparkler fun with her son Cody (13)

Action: A mountain biker in full flow at Cwmcarn. Picture: Chris Giles

Flying: Gina Bacchioni shared this picture of her husband paragliding over the Blorenge

Jump: Pluto in Blaina. Picture: Stephen Davies

Hello: Sparrowhawk giving Paul Joy a glance as it flies away. Taken in Cwmbran

Splash: Thomas puddle jumping at Lliswerry, Newport. Picture: Lyndsey Watson

Hungry: A Robin red breast joining Gareth James for lunch in Cwmcarn

Cyclists: Paul Morris shared this picture from the 2018 Tour of Britain Stage One finish along Kingsway, Newport, with Andre Greipal (centre) powering through the gears to take the stage win