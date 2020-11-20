A WEST Midlands man has appeared in court charged with committing heroin and cocaine trafficking offences in Gwent.
Jake Clarke, 26, of Southacre Avenue, Birmingham was remanded in custody at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant faces two counts of possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply in Monmouth.
Clarke was also charged with being concerned in making an offer to supply heroin and crack cocaine.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place on October 22.
He is due to appear before Newport Crown Court later this month.
