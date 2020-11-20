A SERIES of performances by musicians from Newport are being streamed online as part of a campaign to re-open the city's historic Westgate Hotel.

The Westgate Sessions is a series of videos featuring Newport musicians performing at the hotel.

Every Friday at 1pm one of the performances, filmed by Jack Henry of Wide Island Films and sound engineer Jon Greening, will go live on Facebook.

Last week featured Joe Kelly. This week will feature The Honest Poet with some "poetic soulfulness" on the cards for listeners.

"I think it’s a great opportunity and platform for artist that need more exposure. I felt honoured to be asked to be a part of it. It was an amazing experience," he said.

The three songs he has performed - with one aired earlier in the year, one to drop today, and another upcoming one - are all originals.

Purpose describes his love for his fiancée; Good Love is a "feel good summer song" and 1994 which talks about his "mixed race upbringing" but all his songs can be found on Spotify.

The building is beautiful, and I can see it being a really creative hub for all types of artists," he added.

"It has a cool vintage feel to it and I can see it potentially having a great impact if the spaces are utilised properly. I hope that they are able to achieve what they set out to."

IN OTHER NEWS:

The sessions were co-ordinated by Gavin Facey of the Westgate Hotel, and musician Joe Kelly, who have set up a new independent record label: Dirty Carrot Records.

Mr Facey explained: “The sessions were organised for two purposes.

"Firstly, to give a platform to local talent at a time they need it most. With live music currently not allowed in Wales we wanted to offer them the opportunity of professional recordings in a unique venue.

"Secondly, they were recorded to support our crowdfunder to re-generate the Westgate. We wanted to showcase the kind of diverse range of performers we would be hosting if it wasn’t for the pandemic and what we will offer once we are open.

"We wouldn’t have been able to bring these sessions together without the expertise of Jack Henry of Wide Island Films and sound engineer Jon Greening, whose skill and professionalism ensured it was a success."

You can follow the Westgate Sessions, and stay up to date with Westgate Hotel news on Facebook @thewestgatehotel