Jet2 has announced a new set of 'once-in-a-lifetime' trips to Iceland for Winter 2021 and 2022.

We've put together everything you need to know.

Which airports will operate trips to Iceland?

Jet2 say customers will have the choice of scheduled services from Manchester and Birmingham Airports, as well as 37 three or four-night trips operating from seven other UK bases (Belfast International, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and London Stansted Airports).

Flights from Manchester and Birmingham Airports will be timed for those wanting to experience the Northern Lights, with twice-weekly services operating from September 30 to November 22, 2021, and from February 10 to April 25, 2022.

As well as giving people more chances to see this incredible event and experience the best of Iceland, Jet2 say the trips offer great choice and flexibility with stays of three-nights or more available over the February half-term, October half-term and Easter.

What is there to explore in Iceland?

Whether it is the cityscape of Reykjavik, the Northern Lights, or the Golden Circle and its geothermal lagoons, spas and waterfalls, Iceland offers an incredible variety of things for holidaymakers to experience and see.

Jet2 say customers can pick from flight-only or package holiday options, with package options with Jet2CityBreaks.

Who will operate the flights and when?

All flights to Keflavík International Airport near Reykjavik will be operated by Jet2, and the full programme is as follows:

Scheduled services operating twice-weekly from Manchester and Birmingham Airports between September and November, and from February to April.

A total of 37 trips to Iceland and the Northern Lights, including 15 trips in September through to November and 22 trips from February to April.

Belfast International – two trips in total, including one in September and one in April.

– two trips in total, including one in September and one in April. Birmingham – scheduled services operating every Monday and Thursday from September 30 - November 22, 2021, and February 10 – April 25, 2022.

– scheduled services operating every Monday and Thursday from September 30 - November 22, 2021, and February 10 – April 25, 2022. Edinburgh – two trips available, including one in October and one in April.

– two trips available, including one in October and one in April. East Midlands – five dedicated trips in total, including one in October, one in November and three in March.

– five dedicated trips in total, including one in October, one in November and three in March. Glasgow – five trips in total, including two in October, two in February and one in March.

– five trips in total, including two in October, two in February and one in March. Leeds Bradford – eight trips in total, including one in October, two in November, two in February, one in March and two in April.

– eight trips in total, including one in October, two in November, two in February, one in March and two in April. Manchester – scheduled services operating every Monday and Thursday from October 30 – November 22, 2021, and February 10 – April 25, 2022.

– scheduled services operating every Monday and Thursday from October 30 – November 22, 2021, and February 10 – April 25, 2022. Newcastle – ten trips in total, including two in October, two in November, three in February, one in March and two in April.

– ten trips in total, including two in October, two in November, three in February, one in March and two in April. London Stansted – five dedicated trips in total, including one in October, one in November and three in March.

What have Jet2 said?

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be announcing a new programme of scheduled services and once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland for Winter 21/22.

"With scheduled flights operating from Manchester and Birmingham, in addition to 37 once-in-a-lifetime trips from seven of our other UK bases, customers have great choice and flexibility when it comes to visiting this bucket list destination.

“Iceland is a destination that is rapidly growing in popularity thanks to its huge variety of choice for travellers. Whether it is geothermal spas, geysers, natural parks, the incredible Aurora Borealis or the world’s northernmost capital Reykjavik, this small North Atlantic island is truly unique.

"The dazzling beauty of Iceland, coupled with the award-winning benefits available through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, means we are confident that this new programme will be very successful, and we’ll see more customers than ever before visiting this breathtaking Northern destination.

"We’re not done yet, with even more exciting news for Winter 21/22 coming on sale soon!”