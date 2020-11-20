EXPERTS have cleared up an age-old question as to when is the right time to put a Christmas tree and take it down.

Horticultural experts from GardeningExpress.co.uk also offered essential safety advice and tips on popular traditions.

The best and worst locations to place a Christmas tree in the home and the best approach to take with decorating it have also been revealed.

What have experts said?

A spokesperson for GardeningExpress.co.uk said: “After the ups and downs of 2020, many families are now looking to Christmas as a beacon of hope – either to mark the end of a terrible year or redeem it entirely.

“We’re still unsure what Covid-19 restrictions are going to look like over the Christmas period but Brits are still keen to get their trees up and homes decorated ahead of the big day.

“But if you’re opting for a real tree, you shouldn’t put it up too early or leave it up too late for a variety of reasons including quality, safety, tradition and superstition.

“Putting yours in the wrong spot in the house or over-decorating it can also cause families a host of unnecessary problems.”

Christmas tree top questions - Here's what experts say:

1. When should Christmas Trees be put up?

There’s no fixed date that’s correct, with public displays in prominent locations launching throughout November and Advent dictating four Sundays before Christmas.

Many families will wait until the 1st of December or the first weekend of December to put up a domestic tree, but real trees only survive in top condition, even if looked after properly, for around a month.

So, it’s probably best to wait until the second week of December before purchasing a Christmas tree, so that it’s still looking it’s best until it’s taken down after New Year celebrations are over.

2. Where should domestic trees be located?

Every home is different, but the key things to consider are visibility and obstructions – there’s no point having a Christmas tree at home if it’s hidden away in the spare bedroom where it can’t be enjoyed, but it shouldn’t be placed in the way of doors, storage areas, tables or seating.

Traditional locations including a corner of the living room, a large hallway or the dining room are all acceptable, but avoid the kitchen, unused rooms or anywhere upstairs.

It’s also vital to pick a spot that’s close to a power outlet, so there aren’t extension cables stretching across the house if using electric Christmas tree lights, and far away from any air vents, so that your cut real tree doesn’t dry out too quickly.

3. How should decorations be used?

Decorations on domestic Christmas trees should be used sparingly, with a view to quality over quantity for a dignified celebration of the festive season.

Real trees need to be allowed to breath and the natural branches seen, so don’t strangle it with any more than a single spiral of lights and keep tinsel away from the tree completely.

A small amount of larger wooden, glass and metal decorations, generally in traditional red and white, will probably look much better dangling from the branches than a sea of little plastic baubles in garish colours. Your tree should be topped with a simple star.

4. Are there any safety considerations?

Make sure your tree is robust enough to resist toppling by pets bumping into it and stood so that children can’t bump into it.

To avoid unnecessary fire hazards, use only safe low energy lights, keep your Christmas tree well-watered and dispose of it as soon as it appears too dry.

Attach decorations to branches securely and tie or firmly hook them in place, rather than letting them hang too loosely which could mean they possibly fall and break.

If using a ladder to put up a tall tree or decorations, ensure it is stable and you have assistance – this applies if it’s heavy too.

5. When should Christmas Trees be taken down?

It’s long been considered unlucky to keep your Christmas tree, as well as other decorations, up beyond the Twelfth Night after the big day itself.

But avoiding misfortune is tricky because for some the Twelfth Night is the 6th of January, to mark the visit to Jesus by the Three Wise Men, whilst others believe the Twelfth Night that marks the end of Christmas is the 5th of January, if you count twelve nights including Christmas Day night.

Any Christmas Trees that are still standing on the 7th of January, though, could well bring bad luck according to all.