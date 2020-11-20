WITH winter fast approaching Natural Resources Wales (NRW) are urging people to take action now to make sure they are ready and prepared to deal with the potential for the changeable and challenging weather conditions the season could bring.

The record rainfall and river flows triggered by Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge in February this year followed an exceptionally wet winter and led to the most severe and widespread flooding incidents seen in Wales since 1979.

In the Gwent area, Monmouthshire was particularly badly hit.

With the global climate emergency bringing more extreme temperatures, more rain and more flood risk, it’s more important than ever before that people understand and prepare for the range of challenges winter weather can bring.

NRW’s flood defences help to protect 73,000 properties across Wales.

However, they say that individuals and communities can also play an important role in reducing the impact of floods by being aware of flood risks and potential impacts and by being prepared to take action if and when a flood occurs.

NRW encourage people to take some simple steps to help play their part in the preparation efforts:

• Find out if you’re at risk of flooding – NRW’s upgraded online flood maps highlight if your area is at risk

• Sign up for flood warnings - In many flood risk areas, you can sign up to NRW’s free flood warning service to receive an automated message when a flood alert, flood warning or severe flood warning has been issued

• Create a flood plan – A template is available on NRW’s website which identifies the urgent actions people will need to take during a flood

• Prepare a flood kit – Be ready for a flood and have a pre-prepared kit containing essential items

• Do you have insurance?

• Who deals with flooding? The Welsh Government’s Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management (FCERM) programme brings together a number of organisations from across Wales, to co-operate on preventing and managing flooding

• You can also obtain help and advice by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188

Jeremy Parr, Head of Flood Incident Risk Management from Natural Resources Wales said:“Understanding your flood risk is the first step.

"We will never be able to prevent all flooding, so it’s important that those at risk understand what small actions they can take to help protect themselves, their families and their properties this winter.”