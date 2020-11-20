ALDI'S on-demand delivery trial with Deliveroo is to be extended to almost 130 Aldi stores across the UK, the retailer has confirmed.

The announcement comes less than a month after the supermarket confirmed that it had extended its trial to a total of 42 stores across the UK - including entering new cities such as Bristol, Liverpool and Brighton.

Where has the trial been rolled out to now?

Aldi has now confirmed that the trial has been rolled out to a nearly 90 additional stores in the past month, and is now available to customers living near select stores in both Scotland and Wales.

Customers within a 6km radius of the participating stores will be able to choose from around 400 essential Aldi grocery items.

How long will orders take?

Once orders are placed through the Deliveroo app, products are picked and packed by Aldi colleagues before being delivered by Deliveroo’s network of riders in as little as 20 minutes.

What have Aldi said?

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re finding customers really value having more ways to shop at Aldi, particularly at the moment.

“That’s why we’ve been keen to extend our trial with Deliveroo to stores in more new areas, and plan to launch our trial of click and collect in more than 200 additional stores between now and Christmas.

“In the past month, we have made the Deliveroo service available in new areas such as Cardiff and Aberdeen, and will continue to monitor feedback of the service closely.”

What have Deliveroo said?

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of New Business, Deliveroo said: "We are delighted that Aldi’s trial with Deliveroo will expand to 130 stores.

"Deliveroo’s on-demand grocery partnerships have proven vital for so many people during this difficult period, allowing families to get the food and household items they need and want quickly.

"The fast expansion and success of this trial reflects the strong customer desire for groceries on-demand, an area in which Deliveroo is providing increasing choice.

"We are excited that even more customers across the country can now enjoy Aldi’s great quality food.”

Will Aldi extend its click and collect trial to more stores?

Yes - Aldi also recently confirmed its plans to extend its trial of click and collect to more than 200 additional stores before Christmas.

The move means thousands of shoppers will be able to choose from a full range of grocery items online, then drive to their local store where their shopping is brought to their car by Aldi colleagues contact-free, in line with social distancing rules.