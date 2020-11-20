A DRUG dealer who hid cannabis inside a parasol in his garden and an incriminating mobile phone in his airing cupboard is behind bars.
Lewis Phillips, 24, of Hollybush View, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was caught after a Gwent Police raid last month.
He was jailed for 12 months by Judge Richard Williams at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant was convicted of possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Outside the court, the officer in the case, PC Jason Ghalamkary, said: "A drugs warrant was executed at the home address of Phillips in October.
“Cannabis concealed inside a parasol in the garden was located, along with mobile phones, one wrapped in a towel in the airing cupboard.
"Content on the phone contained evidence of the defendant selling drugs.
"Illegal drug activity will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive action to stop it and bring offenders to justice."