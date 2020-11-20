A GROUP of volunteers who have provided support for the Griffithstown and the surrounding communities is looking to bring some festive joy to those most in need.

The Griffithstown Coronavirus Community Support Group are putting together Christmas hampers for those who use the Panteg House Food Share.

The hampers will include all of the essentials to prepare a Christmas dinner and treats for the festive season.

"We decided it would be a nice thing to do so everyone could have some of the nice treats we are used to having over Christmas," said the group's co-chairwoman Laura Bartley.

"We contacted each of the families who use the food share and asked if they would like a hamper.

"We'd like there to be enough for people to put on a dinner on Christmas Day."

Examples of items which can be donated include Christmas crackers, Christmas puddings, chocolate puddings, tinned biscuits, or tinned ham, gammon or salmon. They are also looking to work with local supermarkets to secure fresh meat and vegetables for the hampers.

The group's volunteers will collect and pack the hampers at Cwmbran Stadium - with Torfaen Leisure Trust donating the use of a room to the project - and will then deliver the hampers in fancy dress on December 23.

"It's a huge team effort, especially as the vast majority of volunteers do this alongside their full-time jobs," said Ms Bartley.

The volunteers have supported those in need since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We cover Griffithstown Sebastopol and New Inn," said Ms Bartley. "If anyone in those areas needs help with shopping, errands, prescriptions or a food parcel then they can contact us on the helpline seven days a week.

"We started off in March with a leaflet drop and a dedicated number for people who were isolating or shielding to call if they needed people to run errands, go to the shops or walking dogs.

"We had a three to four month period doing deliveries for the Lloyds Pharmacy prescriptions across the area.

"And we've had a food bank running, called Food Share, at Panteg House, supplied by donations from the community and Tin on the Wall collections in Griffithstown and New Inn, as well as the surrounding areas.

"Panteg House have been so supportive, allowing us to base the Food Share there."

You can find out more about the project, and how to donate, by searching 'Griffithstown Coronavirus Community Support Group' on Facebook.

You can contact the helpline on 07395 945697.