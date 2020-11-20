AN APPEAL has been launched to find a 26-year-old woman, who has been reported missing.

Gwent Police said April Llewellyn was last seen on Friday, November 13, at around 6.30pm.

The 26-year-old is from Cwmbran and has links to the Newport area, police said.

Anyone with information relating to her whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2000418264.

Alternatively, send a direct message with information to Gwent Police via Facebook or Twitter.