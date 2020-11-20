SIX more coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent today by Public Health Wales, making the 26 in the past week.

Overall in Wales, a further 31 deaths have been confirmed today, taking the total to 167 in the past week, and 2,338 since the pandemic began.

There have also been a further 1,020 cases confirmed across Wales, with 237 of these in Gwent.

Rolling weekly case rates rose again in three of Gwent's council areas - Blaenau Gwent, Newport, and Torfaen.

The six deaths confirmed in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area take the total in Gwent to 425, according to Public Health Wales.

Thirteen deaths have been confirmed today in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB area, five in the Swansea Bay UHB area, three in the Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales) UHB area, and two each in the Cardiff & Vale, and Hywel Dda UHB areas.

The number of cases in Walessince the pandemic started has now topped 70,000, including more than 12,000 in Gwent.

Today's newly confirmed cases in Gwent are: Newport, 70; Caerphilly, 65; Blaenau Gwent, 46; Torfaen, 35; Monmouthshire, 21.

The rolling weekly case rate - to November 17 - for Wales as a whole is 165.6 per 100,000 population, slightly up on yesterday's figure.

But the rolling weekly case rate in Blaenau Gwent rose again, to 365 per 100,000, and remains the highest in Wales. in Newport, the rate has risen above 200 again (200.4), and there has been another increase in Torfaen, to 192.6.

The rate in Caerphilly has fallen to 235 per 100,000, while the rate in Monmouthshire remains unchanged, at 138.5.

Merthyr Tydfil's case rate, recently the highest in the UK, fell again, to 245.3 per 100,000.

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Swansea - 123

Cardiff - 115

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 108

Newport - 70

Caerphilly - 65

Carmarthenshire - 64

Neath Port Talbot - 61

Blaenau Gwent - 46

Bridgend - 40

Vale of Glamorgan - 39

Flintshire - 36

Torfaen - 35

Wrexham - 33

Merthyr Tydfil - 33

Monmouthshire - 21

Pembrokeshire - 14

Conwy - 13

Ceredigion - 10

Denbighshire - eight

Powys - five

Anglesey - one

Gwynedd - one

Unknown location - 14

Resident outside Wales - 55

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.