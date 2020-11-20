ANOTHER coronavirus case has been confirmed in a Newport secondary school.
A letter was circulated to parents of pupils at Bassaleg High School this afternoon following a positive case on one of the buses taking the pupils to school.
The case was on the B1 Bus and all pupils who travelled on the bus on Tuesday 17 or Wednesday 18th November are asked to self-isolate. The dates for the isolation period are November 18 through to December 2.
It follows a number of positive cases in the school over the past week, with year seven pupils already isolating after a positive case in their year group and the same for year nine, who had two positive cases. Pupils who were on the B2 Afon Village Bus on Friday, November 13 are also self-isolating following a positive case.
The school remains open to pupils who do not fit the above criteria.
If anyone in your household begins to show symptoms of coronavirus – new, persistent cough, loss of taste or smell or a high temperature, you should isolate and book a test. This can be done by calling 119 or visiting the NHS website.