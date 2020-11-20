ITV have revealed that a new Chaser has joined the line-up on the hit teatime quiz show The Chase.

We've put together everything you need to know about the new addition to the show.

Who is the new Chaser?

Darragh “The Menace” Ennis, who has become the programme’s sixth Chaser after he initially appeared on the show as a contestant, said it has been “really great” to start working on the programme.

The 40-year-old scientist, who is from Dublin, will now be a regular opponent to the amateur quizzers taking on the challenge.

The new Chaser, Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis. Picture: ITV

What has the new Chaser said?

Discussing getting a win in his first episode, he said: “It’s like Heathrow Terminal Five, when it wasn’t going well the first day, everyone just wrote it off.

“It’s a thing humans do, if something doesn’t work the first time people get a bias against you and they keep that in their mind always, no matter what the evidence afterwards.

“So it was good to get a first win.”

Ennis added that presenter Bradley Walsh was “very friendly” when he came on board.

“He said, ‘Relax, don’t worry about anything, we’ll have a bit of back and forth. You give me a hard time, I’ll give you a hard time, but it’s all just fun. Just go and do your thing’.

“I grew up in a household like that and I have a group of friends at home who are exactly like that.

“We give each other a terrible time, so it’s great.”

He added that his fellow chasers have been “super encouraging”.

“If you have a bad show they are incredibly sympathetic and they help you,” he said.

“It’s a really nice environment that we all work in.

“We all try to help each other out.”

Ennis said his best subject is history, while cricket and popular culture are his weakest areas.

“I stopped paying attention to music around 2005,” he said.

WATCH: Here's when the new Chaser orginally apperared on The Chase

Darragh previously appeared on the show as a contestant, facing Paul in 2017.

Who are the other Chasers?

Darragh joins the award-winning series’ formidable quizzing pros Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty and Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha.

What have the team behind The Chase said?

Host Bradley Walsh added: “Another Chaser? ANOTHER CHASER? That’s another person cleverer than me on The Chase. I must have words with the producers.

"But I can’t wait to educate Darragh on the important things in life; custard creams, cowboy films and real ale.”

Executive Producer Helen Tumbridge added: “We’ve gone from the Fantastic Five to the Sensational Six. We all think Darragh is the perfect addition to our Chase family.”

Creative Director, Potato, Martin Scott said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome a past Contestant who is now our new Chaser to the family. I’m sure he’ll take no prisoners!”