Gogglebox is one of the biggest shows on Channel 4 and pulls in millions of viewers each week - but what do the stars do when they aren't on TV?

The programme first hit our screens back in 2013 - and has since gone from strength to strength, introducing viewers to new families in all corners of the UK.

We've put together a guide to share what the armchair critics do outside of the much-loved show.

Jenny and Lee

Jenny and Lee. Picture: Channel 4

Regarded as one of Gogglebox's most-popular duos, Jenny and Lee in Hull have taken viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions over the years - from belly-laughs to a little cry.

According to reports, the pair met more than 20 years ago when Jenny was the landlady of the Crown Inn pub, and Lee was a regular customer.

Ellie and Izzi

Ellie and Izzi. Picture: Channel 4

The Yorkshire-based sisters joined the show back in 2015, and quickly became fan favourites.

On her Instagram page, Izzi describes herself as an "aspiring domestic goddess" and a "part-time couch potato".

Izzi is mum to a son, Bobby, and a seven-month old girl, Bessie Rose.

Her older sister Ellie is a hairdresser in Leeds.

Giles and Mary

Giles and Mary. Picture: Channel 4

The Wiltshire couple joined Gogglebox in 2015 and have won the hearts of the nation.

The pair met when they were 21 and have been a couple for more than 30 years.

It has been reported that Giles spends his time creating art, and is an acclaimed artist.

Elsewhere, Mary works in magazines and acts as an agony aunt for online magazine The Spectator.

Mary is also a published author, with an etiquette book named 'How the Queen Can Make You Happy'.

Sophie and Pete

Sophie and Pete. Picture: Channel 4

The Blackpool siblings joined the show in 2018 and have quickly made an impact with viewers and gained a loyal following online.

Sophie works as a shop window dresser in Blackpool, and it is reported that Pete is reported to work in insurance.

Earlier this year, it emerged that Pete and Sophie have a surprising family connection after it was revealed they are the niece and nephew of ChuckleVision star Paul Chuckle.

The Malones

The Malones. Picture: Channel 4

The Manchester family have been on the show since 2014.

Known for their constant supply of sweet treats, no-nonsense remarks, and their Rottweilers, mum Julie revealed that the family were persuaded to take part by sons Tom Junior and Shaun.

According to reports, dad Tom Senior works as a lorry driver and mum Julie works as a receptionist.

Elsewhere, Tom Junior works as a freelance model and streetdance choreographer - and has worked with Rita Ora and the Black Eyed Peas.

Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb

Stephen, from Brighton, has appeared on Gogglebox since its launch back in 2013.

While he first starred along with his then-boyfriend Chris, his mum Pat stepped in after the pair split.

Then in 2019, Stephen was joined by his husband Daniel on the show.

The couple work as hairdressers and own a salon together in Brighton called Lustig and Webb.

The Siddiqui family

The Siddiqui family. Picture: Channel 4

The Derby-based Siddiqui family have featured on the show since 2013.

Baasit and Umar appear on the programme alongside their dad Sid.

Since 2007, Baasit has been a teacher in a secondary school.

Meanwhile Umar has worked in the NHS as a Biomedical Scientist in Microbiology, but according to reports, he also produces electronic music under the name 'Burk Hold Dear'.

The Plummers

The Plummers. Picture: Channel 4

The Bristol brothers - Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan - first appeared on Gogglebox series in 2017.

Tristan used to play for Bristol City between 2007 and 2010, but now plays for Bitton A.F.C. in South Gloucestershire.

Twaine is also a footballer while Tremaine works as a chef.

How much do the Goggleboxers get for working on the show?

It has been reported that each household receives £1,500 a month for filming two six-hour shifts for the Channel 4 show.