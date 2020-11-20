A SECTION of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road will be closed this weekend for maintenance.
The road will be closed in both directions between Brynmawr in the west and Gilwern in the east.
A diversion route will be in place, and Gwent Police has reminded drivers that Maesygwartha, Station Road and Black Rock are currently for residents' access only.
The closure comes into effect this evening (Friday, November 20) at 8.30pm.
The A465 will then be closed until 6am on Monday, November 23.
Construction firm Costain said the maintenance work – part of the Section 2 project to improve the A465 – would involve "extensive excavation work in the Blackrock area".
That in turn would prepare the area for "bridge construction to protect the cave network" as well as drainage works, removal of temporary barriers, installation of sign bases, pothole repairs, the removal of temporary white lines, and the laying of final wearing course tarmac," Costain added.
The official diversion route for the weekend closure is via the A4042, A472 and either the A4046 or A467.
Costain apologised for any inconvenience or disruption caused by the weekend closure.