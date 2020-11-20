A MAN has gone missing from Aberbargoed.
Gwent Police have issued a plea for anyone who has seen 41-year-old Stuart Hickmott.
He was last seen on Monday, November 16 and has links to the Rhymney area.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact 101 or message the force on social media and quote the incident number 2000417235.