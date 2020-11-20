THE funeral of former Newport mayor and champion boxer Noel Trigg will take place tomorrow.

Mr Trigg served as mayor of Newport in 2008 to 2009, as well as sitting on Newport City Council as a Bettws ward councillor for many years.

He died last month, aged 86.

Wellwishers will be able to pay tribute to Mr Trigg as his funeral procession travels through Bettws tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

It will make a full circuit of Bettws, starting from Bettws Lane (near the Moxon Road junction) at around 10.15am and travelling via Monnow Way.

There will then be a service at St Mary's Church on Malpas Road, before a private family service at Langstone Vale Crematorium.

Anyone wishing to pay their final respects is welcome to along the route.

And as a mark of respect to Mr Trigg, funeral directors Michael G Ryan Son & Daughters Ltd have created a window display celebrating his life.

A former boxer - Mr Trigg was Welsh light heavyweight champion for a period in the mid-1950s before exiting the ring for good in 1959 - he was in his 50s before he entered political pugilism, being elected first to Gwent County Council, and later Newport City Council, where for a time he chaired the licensing committee.

During his term as Mayor in 2008/09, he raised thousands of pounds during his charity appeal, for St Anne's Hospice, and for the city-based Raven House Trust.

Mr Trigg's passing came just two weeks after his wife Valeria died, and on the day the family said farewell to her.