A POLICE officer’s brother narrowly missed pedestrians before writing off two cars after crashing into them during a high-speed chase through the streets of Newport.

University student Joel Phillips, 18, had only been banned from driving for three days before he got back behind the wheel.

Prosecutor Williams Bebb told Newport Crown Court how police spotted the uninsured driver in a Renault Modus on the city’s Clevedon Road at 2.35pm.

He said: “The officers illuminated their blue lights but he failed to stop.

“The defendant drove down a narrow road with cars parked on either side at 50mph in a 30mph zone.”

Phillips led the officers on a chase along Tennyson Road, Chepstow Road, Conway Road, Walmer Road and Carisbrooke Road before he crashed.

Mr Bebb said: “The defendant careered across the road and collided with a Citroen C1 and Suzuki Swift. Both were written off.

“One of the officers had to break the window of the Renault because he refused to open the door.

“There was a smell of cannabis coming from within the vehicle and police found a bag of cannabis.”

Phillips, now 19, of Hawarden Road, Newport, admitted dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and possession of cannabis.

The offences were committed on October 18.

The defendant appeared in court video link from Cardiff Prison where he had spent the last month in custody following his arrest

Rosamund Rutter, mitigating, said: “The defendant made a stupid decision to drive three days after being banned.

“He is remorseful and ashamed. He comes from a good family. His brother is a serving police officer in the Metropolitan Police.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Phillips: “You fall to be sentenced for a serious offence. You were driving at excess speed in a built-up area and you posed a threat to other road users and pedestrians.

“During this period of driving, you collided with other cars causing an enormous amount of damage.

“What is staggering is that you did this three days after being banned for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.”

Phillips was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 19 sessions of a thinking skills programme.

He has to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for two years and must pay a £156 surcharge.