A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KIERAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, 33, of Watch House Parade, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing Lego, a Hot Wheels set and chicken from Home Bargains.

He must also pay £27.98 in compensation.

KITTI SZENTGYORGY, 28, of Manor Park, Newport, was banned from driving for 28 days after she admitted driving without due care and attention and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

She was also ordered to pay £366 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

CALUM NASSER, 22, of Methuen Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES THOMAS, 24, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drug-driving with cannabis in his blood and driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

YAGHOOB FALINEJAD, 32, of Arnold Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE MICHAEL SYMES, 40, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN MARCUS FOWLER, 27, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £100 in compensation after he admitted criminal damage to a wall and meter box belonging to Newport City Homes.

KATRINA DIANNE BURN, 36, of Sorrel Drive, Newport, was conditionally discharged for two years after she admitted stealing four bottles of vodka from Sainsbury’s.

She was ordered to pay £75 in compensation.

ANDREZEJ BARTLOMIEZ GLISZCZYNSKI, 36, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £569 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.