SUPERMARKET chains including the likes of Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Co-op, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Iceland and Waitrose have urgently recalled a number of items.

We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, return them to the place of purchase to get a refund.

Plant Based Loaded Potato Skins

Asda have recalled a single date code of Plant Based Loaded Potato Skins because the product contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The product has passed its ‘use by’ date, however it is suitable for home freezing.

Product details:

Name: Asda Plant Based Loaded Potato Skins

Pack size: 262g

Use by: November 12, 2020

Allergens: Milk

16 Spicy Chorizo Slices

Tesco has recalled its 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80g because the product contains Listeria monocytogenes.

Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

Product details:

Name: Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices

Pack size: 80g

Use by: December 19, 2020

Non-alcoholic Guinness Draught 0.0%

Diageo Great Britain have recalled Guinness Draught 0.0%, (non-alcoholic), due to the possible presence of mould in the products.

Product details:

Name: Guinness Draught 0.0%

Pack size: 440ml Can 6x4 pk

Best before: 09 August 2021, 17 August 2021, 24 August 2021

Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ months

Nutricia is recalling Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ months because it may contain small pieces of blue plastic. The presence of plastic makes the product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Name: Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry cereal 7+ months

Pack size: 200g

Best before: 07 July 2021

What’s Cooking? Lighter for You Meatballs

Lidl GB is recalling What’s Cooking? Lighter for You Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach because a packaging error has occurred.

Some packets labelled as ‘Lighter for You Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach may contain chicken and mushroom pasta which contains milk not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

Name: What’s Cooking? Lighter for You Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach

Pack size: 550g

Best before: 05 January 2022

Allergens: Milk

Twix Ice-Cream Bars

Iceland have recalled Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars) because they contain milk, wheat (gluten) and soya which are not mentioned in English on the label.

They may contain almonds and hazelnuts (nuts) and peanuts. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds or hazelnuts, nuts, and/or peanuts, and/or soya, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten and milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

Product name: Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars)

Pack size: 18

Best before: June 30, 2021

Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Milk, Nuts (almond, hazelnut), Peanuts, Soya

Organic Cypriot Halloumi

Waitrose & Partners have recalled Waitrose Duchy Organic Cypriot Halloumi because it contains milk which is not mentioned in English on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

Name: Waitrose Duchy Organic Cypriot Halloumi

Pack size: 225g

Batch code: BIO B0530A-3 CY0063

Best before: 31 May 2021

Allergens: Milk

Cooked Mussels

Sainsbury’s have recalled their frozen by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels because Salmonella has been found in some of the products in this batch.

Product details:

Name: by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (frozen)

Pack size: 300g

Batch code: 2653152

Best before: 08 September 2021

Simply Mature White Cheddar

Lidl GB is recalling Simply Mature White Cheddar as it may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Name: Simply Mature White Cheddar

Pack size: 900g

Best before: December 26, 2020

Milk Chocolate

Waitrose & Partners is recalling Waitrose No.1 Dominican Republic Milk Chocolate 49% because some products contain almonds, hazelnuts (nuts) and soya which are not mentioned on the label.

Due to a packaging error, some products contain Waitrose No.1 Orange & Almond Chocolate instead.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds, hazelnuts (nuts) and/or soya.

Product details:

Name: Waitrose No.1 Dominican Republic Milk Chocolate 49%

Batch code: 0259

Best before/end: November 2021

Allergens: Nuts (almond, hazelnut), Soya

Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets

Lidl GB is recalling Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets (Stevia variant) because aspartame, (E951) is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk to sufferers of phenylketonuria (PKU).

Product details:

Name: Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets

Pack size: 100 tablets

Batch code: L 91424 C

Best before/end date: December 2022

Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken

Aldi have recalled Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken due to salmonella concerns.

Product details:

Name: Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken

Pack size: 210g

Batch code: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020

Best before: May 25, 2022

Name: Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken

Pack size: 210g

Batch code: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020

Best before: May 25, 2022

Pork and Chorizo Burgers

Waitrose & Partners are recalling their Easy to Cook Pork and Chorizo Burgers because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Product details:

Name: Waitrose & Partners Easy to Cook Pork and Chorizo Burgers

Pack size: 280g

Use by: All date codes

Allergens: Egg

Stockley’s recalls Fruit Sherbets

Stockley’s is recalling Fruit Sherbets because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The affected product was only sold in Iceland stores.

Product details:

Name: Stockley’s Fruit Sherbets

Pack size: 250g

Batch code: 0255

Best before: February 2022 and March 2022

Allergens: Milk

Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste

JK Foods (UK) is recalling Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste because it contains peanuts which is not correctly emphasised on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

Uncle Roy’s recalls Rabbie's Super Horseradish

Uncle Roy’s Ltd is recalling because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.

Product details:

Name: Rabbie's Super Horseradish

Pack size: 190g/6.7oz

Batch code: 126187, 126621, 127425, 127426, 128255, 128972, 128973, 130324, 130325, 130511, 131592

Best before/end date: All dates up to and including the end of June 2022

Allergens: Mustard

Van der Meulen recalls Melba Thins Original

Van der Meulen is recalling Melba Thins Original because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Product details:

Name: Van der Meulen Melba Thins Original

Pack size: 100g

Best before: April 30, 2021

Allergens: Egg

Country Products recalls Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins

Country Products Ltd is recalling Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins because they contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.