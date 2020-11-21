SHOPPERS at Tesco have uncovered a brand-new secret message that appears on every receipt.

The feature isn't new, as earlier this year the supermarket chain published a message on its reciepts to share support for those experiencing domestic abuse during the first national lockdown.

But now Tesco have confirmed that a new 'hidden' message now features on its reciepts - which the company hopes will help and support customers.

So what have Tesco said about it? Here's what you need to know.

What does the 'hidden' Tesco receipt message say?

The message - located at the bottom of Tesco's receipts - reads: "If you are lonely or finding it difficult to cope during these uncertain times, call the free and confidential British Red Cross coronavirus support line on 0808 196 3651, open daily from 10am to 6pm."

What have Tesco said about the message?

A spokesperson from Tesco told us: "We know that many people may be finding lockdown lonely or isolating which is why we are raising awareness of the Coronavirus helpline on our receipts.

"This is a free and confidential helpline which is run by our charity partner, British Red Cross.

"We will continue to promote this number on our receipts over the next couple of months, as well as through posters in our stores."

What have the British Red Cross said?

In a statement on their website highlighting their partnership with Tesco, the organisation said: "Our partnership with Tesco has become even more critical during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Tesco has supported us to reach the most vulnerable people in society through:

"Donating £2 million to our coronavirus response to help keep communities safe today and build resilience tomorrow through projects such as the coronavirus support line and doorstep support.

"Signposting Tesco customers to our coronavirus support line for practical and emotional support through in store promotion and marketing campaigns.

"Providing mobile devices and data packages to support isolated people such as refugees and asylum seekers, which help them stay connected to their friends, families and communities.

"Giving our staff and volunteers priority access to all Tesco stores when shopping for vulnerable customers."

What was the previous 'hidden' message on Tesco's reciepts - and why was it there?

Earlier in the year, it was revealed that domestic violence cases had risen by an estimated 20 per cent since the beginning of first national lockdown.

After the harrowing figures were released, Tesco decided to step in and help in the battle against domestic violence.

The previous message - which was located at the bottom of Tesco's receipts - stated: "Help is available if you're experiencing domestic abuse.

"Call the National Domestic Abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247. Download the Brightsky App."