FREEVIEW viewers who recently may have lost some of their favourite channels might have to retune their TV sets in order to get them back.

It comes as the platform confirmed another reshuffle of channels, with many moving to new channel numbers, while some have been given a festive rebranding.

The changes affect large parts of the UK, with some areas facing more changes than others.

What has changed?

In a statement, ITV said: "From Wednesday, November 4, the following channels will be switching to new channel numbers on Freeview."

ITV+1 moves from 33 to 34

ITV2+1 moves from 27 to 28

ITV4 moves from 24 to 25

ITVBe moves from 26 to 27

Elsewhere, Channel 5 also confirmed changes to some of their channels. They said: "In July 2019, Ofcom published a statement on changes to the EPG Code.

"The statement set out minimum levels of prominence for public service broadcaster (‘PSB’) channels, which must be in place by January 4, 2021.

"To meet these obligations, all channels currently broadcasting from Channel numbers 24 to 55 on Freeview will move along one position from November 4, 2020.

"Some of our channel numbers have moved on Freeview."

The changes are:

5STAR has moved from 30 to 31

Paramount Network has moved from 31 to 32

Channel 5+1 has moved from 44 to 45

5Select has moved from 54 to 55

"Please be aware if you have not retuned your TV yet, please do not worry, you will not lose the service," Channel 5 added.

Have any other channels moved?

Several others have had changes in recent days.

According to Freeview's website, the following changes have taken place:

These changes took place on November 12:

Channels 7 & 8 (Only affects some areas of the UK) - That's TV rebranded to That's Christmas

These changes took place on November 19:

Channel 83 - Now 80’s rebranded to Now Christmas

Channel 84 (Manchester only) - Now 90's rebranded to Now 80s

Both channels will start playing nonstop Christmas music.

How to retune - and what to do if viewers encounter a problem

For more advice on how to retune, visit: https://www.freeview.co.uk/help/retune.