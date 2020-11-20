AFTER months of closure the Wales Air Ambulance has announced that it will be reopening its Abergavenny store on Wednesday, November 25.

Due to government guidelines, the shop was forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic in March, and has been shut since.

The store will be reopening with some notable changes. To keep the public safe the charity has altered its opening hours so that staff and volunteers can deep clean before and after opening hours.

After Wednesday’s opening day the store will return to Monday to Friday hours, between 11am and 4pm.

Head of retail for the charity Andrew Lawton explained: “We are delighted to be able to reopen our Abergavenny shop. During the pandemic, Wales Air Ambulance has seen a significant decrease in funds following the closure of charity shops and cancelled events.

“Our shops that were reopened before the recent ‘fire break’ were doing extremely well and we hope the Abergavenny store will be just as successful."

What to expect

Customers are asked to maintain social distancing, follow a one-way system, and only touch items they plan to purchase.

When at the till, customers are asked to stand in the marked box while being served and to use contactless or card payment where possible.

The shop can only take a limited number of donated items due to the need to isolate donated goods for a while to avoid potential cross-contamination, and the charity is only able to provide a limited delivery service.