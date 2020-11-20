A DRUG dealer who was caught red-handed with cannabis after being stopped and searched by police in a town centre has been jailed.
Liam Paxton, 23, of Sunset Way, Chepstow, was arrested by officers in Abergavenny last December.
At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class B drug.
Paxton was locked up for eight months by Judge Daniel Williams at Cardiff Crown Court.
MORE NEWS
- Thug jailed for putting victim in hospital following nasty GBH attack
- Jailed drug dealer hid cannabis stash inside parasol in his garden
- Valleys drugs gang jailed for 12 years
Outside the court, PC Elliot Morgan, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “The defendant was stopped and found in possession of a cannabis by officers carrying out proactive patrols in Abergavenny town centre.
“Our neighbourhood policing teams are committed to tackling the supply of drugs and we thank the community for their support and vital information in helping us to do this.
“Anyone with any information on the supply of drugs in their area can get in contact via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”