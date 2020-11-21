Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Kevin Thompson, of Newport, sent in this picture of Rosie the Chihuahua, who is six. He said: "I've have had Rosie since she was eight weeks old. I work part-time but my wife has recently been made redundant. Rosie has been a real comfort during the lockdown and has helped ease the pressure of looking for work for my wife."

Lilly has been with the Davies family of Newport for about three years. She is a rescue cat from the RSPCA who has enjoyed having the family at home.

Mavis is certainly getting into the festive spirit. She is 16 and has lived with Barbara Parsons, of Caerleon, for 14 of those years.

Jodie Westmacott-James, of Caerleon, sent in this picture of Callie, a rescue pug, who came to the family when she was 18 months old and has been with us ever since.

Meg has lived with Colin Fate, of Caldicot, for more than three years. She is a border collie and was the last puppy of the litter to find a home and the only tri colour. She likes keeping an eye on Angel the rabbit and keeping her safe.