LAST week we reported on the latest levels of support for and against Welsh independence.

A Yougov poll, conducted at the end of October, found 23 per cent of people would vote 'yes' if a referendum were held on the question: "Should Wales be an independent country?"

A further 53 per cent would vote 'no', Yougov found, while 16 per cent were undecided, seven per cent would not vote in such a referendum, and two per cent refused to answer (percentages are rounded up).

We asked our readers on Facebook for their views on the subject, and it proved to be a big talking point.

Here's a selection of responses from our readers.

Many of the people who voiced support for independence expressed dissatisfaction with the UK Government.

Steffan Ellis said he was "absolutely" in favour of independence, saying Westminster had become "irrelevant".

"Time to separate from a UK Government which ignores our needs," he said.

Critics of the independence movement often point to Wales' size as a reason to avoid going it alone.

Lee Davies said he would vote 'yes' on independence if Wales still had its major industry.

"However, as a nation of three million, with only agriculture and farming left, I'd say 'no' as it'd be a disaster," he added. "The Senedd struggles to get to investment to Wales now and we 'spend' more than we earn as a nation and so are reliant on the United Kingdom.

"Poverty would get worse in the hardest-hit areas, in my opinion, under an independent Wales."

Barry Taylor said Wales' size should not be a factor.

"Independence is normal for nations the world over, both large and small," he said. "We would be better off running our own country instead of continuing to rely on mismanagement by Westminster."

But Ronald Archer said it was "nonsense" to think Wales could survive without Westminster.

"The Wales Assembly (sic) wouldn't have the money to afford the lockdown payments," he said, referring to the UK Government-led coronavirus support schemes. "Look at all the extra money that has gone to support NHS hospitals and the cost of PPE."

Llewelyn Smith, however, said the coronavirus pandemic proved Wales was capable of looking after itself.

"Wales needs to stand on its feet and be able to make its own decisions, rather than having to turn to Westminster," he said. "Plus Wales has already proven that it can be independent by the way that they've been handing the Covid crisis.

"Wales should have been independent years ago, which is Owain Glyndwr would've wanted and which he did try to do himself centuries ago."

One respondent proposed a solution – testing Wales' ability to govern itself by giving it more autonomy, rather than independence outright.

"Wales needs more power from Westminster government, so that over time we can see if it is possible to be independent or not," Stephen Edmunds said. "All money raised in Wales should stay in Wales and not go to the Westminster government."

Heulyn Rees, who voiced support for independence, suggested the matter was about more than economics.

"If we want to live in an inclusive, tolerant, caring and outward looking country independence is the only option for us," he said.

Unsurprisingly, the question arose of Brexit and an independent Wales' position in Europe.

Callum Jones said Brexit meant he was against Welsh independence.

"If we were part of the European Union (EU), we'd have a marginally better chance," he said. "Without it definitely not. I think more favourably towards [Mark] Drakeford than Boris [Johnson] but I'm also realistic."

Gary Williams said he thought an independent Wales would go "straight back into the EU" as we would really benefit financially.

And Paul Berry suggested a loss of EU funding would dent an independent Wales' chances of prosperity.

"Wales is one of the poorest countries in Europe, and will lose out on billions of subsidies after Brexit – not a great starting point," he said.

Lee Thomas made the same argument. He said: "We haven't the infrastructure outside Cardiff and Swansea for the whole of Wales to prosper. Cardiff would be fine but the rest would suffer.

"Neither do we have a product we could trade with, apart from cheap labour, which doesn't make us wealthier as pay would be so low. There are no longer handouts from the EU either."