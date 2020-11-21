A WELL-LOVED trader and artist in Abergavenny known for his eye-catching murals has come up trumps again with a brilliant tribute to the armed forces.

To mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day earlier this month, Paul Cable of Cable News on Frogmore Street produced a 20-foot display including the silhouette of a soldier surrounded with poppies, accompanying the words “Lest We Forget”.

Popular for his murals during the pandemic – including Dame Vera Lynn and Colonel Tom Moore – Mr Cable said he is “embarrassingly overwhelmed” that the reaction to his new creation has, he says, “surpassed anything I’ve done before”.

The idea was born last month when fellow trader Lucy Hywel of That’s Lovely That suggested Mr Cable paint some poppies on his window to try and raise money for the Royal British Legion.

A long-time fundraising volunteer for the Royal British Legion, Mr Cable said he had spoken with Ms Hywel about his concerns over the financial impact on the charity given the drawing back of Remembrance Day events and poppy sales due to the pandemic.

“The woman who used to share the building here with me closed recently, and Lucy asked me if I’d be interested in using the extra space we have to paint some poppies on the window,” he explained.

“I thought it was a great idea and jumped at the chance. I love doing the artwork and love how it makes people feel. But I have to see the reaction to this has been embarrassingly overwhelming."

Including cash donations Mr Cable has now raised more than £2,800 for the Royal British Legion, with donations still coming in.

“The reaction) has surpassed anything I’ve done before, including Dame Vera Lynn and Colonel Tom Moore,” he added. “I can’t quite believe it.

“(The fundraiser) was meant to be stopping today, but I’ve extended it to Sunday because the donations keep coming in.

“I think people are so upset about the events being cancelled this year they have realised how important it is to support charities like the Legion right now.”

Ms Hywel said: “Paul is a great character and he loves giving. We’re ever so lucky to have him here.

“It’s been a fantastic response and not something we envisaged. We had a target of £500 and Paul was going to put a poppy in the window for every donation.”

He might have to think twice about that now, or he could be still painting poppies by Christmas.

Lynne Woodyatt, the Royal British Legion’s Community Fundraising Manager for Wales, said: “The Legion is incredibly grateful for Paul’s support and his fantastic fundraising efforts for the Poppy Appeal.

“The money he has raised will go towards the Legion’s vital work supporting the Armed Forces community past and present.”

If you’d like to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-cable5.