LEARNER drivers in Gwent taking their driving test for the first time have decidedly mixed fortunes depending on where they do it, figures have revealed.

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency figures show, of the 2,654 students taking their driving test for the first time at Newport's test centre in 2019-20, 1,259 passed. This pass rate of 47 per cent is slightly higher than the UK average of 46 per cent.

But those taking their test for the first time at the Abergavenny Test Centre had a far better chance of passing, with 1,106 of the 1,930 students who took the plunge over the 12 month period making the grade - a pass rate of 57 per cent.

And in Monmouth the pass rate was 52 per cent, with 661 of 1,261 learners passing their test on the first attempt.

But the RAC Foundation warned the real challenge for newly qualified drivers comes after their test as they are much more likely to have a crash in their first year on the road.

Learners at the Arbroath Test Centre in Scotland held the best record, at 72 per cent, while only just over a quarter of those making a first attempt at the Pavilion Test Centre in Birmingham gained their licence at the first time of asking.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said test centres in quieter locations may prove less challenging on the day than those in congested urban areas.

“Every driver knows that passing the test is only the first hurdle – the real challenge comes when a newly qualified driver has to take full responsibility themselves,” he said.

“Safely negotiate the first 1,000 miles after gaining your licence and the risk of having a crash drops sharply.”

Mr Gooding said data suggested that a decline in the number of young people holding a driving licence in recent years had begun to reverse.

He added: “With the challenges of Covid-related restrictions we could witness higher numbers of young people learning to drive because they see it as important to their employment prospects."

Of the 2,654 first attempts made at Newport Test Centre, 24 drivers passed with no faults.

They were among 10,375 learners across Britain who passed on their first attempt without putting a foot wrong.

Edmund King, president of the AA, said pass rates can be affected by many factors before the test, including the number of lessons a learner takes, their level of experience and road layouts in the area.

The DVSA said the figures are based on driver licence numbers, so someone who has changed their licence number could be reported more than once in the data.