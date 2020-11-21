A TEN-YEAR-OLD from Pontypool has organised a collection to provide supplies to homeless people over the winter.

Lucy-Marie Phillips, who attends Pantside Primary School, previously collected essential items through her church, but has been unable to do so during the coronavirus pandemic. So, she decided to launch her own collection.

Wanting to make sure vulnerable people have access to supplies ahead of winter, she put out a plea to local shops and companies to donate essential items.

And to help her get up and running, her dad’s employer, Wales & West Utilities, kickstarted her campaign with 20 ‘Keep Warm’ packs.

The packs, each containing a Thermos flask, hot water bottle, blanket, socks, hat and gloves, will now be donated by Lucy-Marie to Giving Hope Torfaen, which will distribute them to the homeless in Torfaen.

When asked why she set up the collection, Lucy-Marie said: “We usually get a lot of donations through the church, but I was worried that due to coronavirus we wouldn’t be able to provide help this year. That’s when I decided to do something myself.

“I want to make sure that as many people as possible are helped to keep warm during the winter.

"I am really happy that Wales & West Utilities have provided these packs which will now help twenty people who are living on the streets.”

Lucy-Marie Phillips is collecting supplies to donate to homeless people living on the streets of Torfaen and Cardiff to help them through the coming winter months. Picture: Wales & West Utilities.

The Keep Warm packs from Wales & West Utilities are usually given to vulnerable customers whose gas supplies are affected for a short period of time.

“I am so proud of Lucy-Marie for coming up with this campaign which will provide this extra support to those people most in need," said her dad, Paul Phillips.

“It’s wonderful that she’s had the support of my employer and the donation of the Keep Warm pack will go a long way to helping people living on the streets stay warm this winter.”

Steve Manning, from Giving Hope Torfaen, said: “The donation from Lucy-Marie will go such a long way for helping some of the most vulnerable people in our community and I know just how much the Keep Warm packs will mean to them.

“So far this year we have supported over 20 street homeless in Torfaen, whilst we also support up to 40 people in Cardiff each month.

“On behalf of us all at Giving Hope Torfaen, but more so the street homeless we deal with, I'd like to say a huge thank you to Lucy-Marie for showing the care and compassion for starting the collection.”

You can find out how to donate by visiting givinghopetorfaen.co.uk or searching 'Giving Hope Torfaen' on Facebook.