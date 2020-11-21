ONE Gwent motorist was caught travelling at more than double the speed limit in a 50mph zone, according to new data.

New research from the road safety charity Brake, in partnership with police forces across the country, has revealed the highest speeds over the limits motorists have been caught driving at during 2019.

The study has been released to coincide with Road Safety Week 2020, taking place between November 16 to 22, which is highlighting road danger with the message “No need to speed”.

Gwent Police has worked with Brake to reveal the highest speeds motorists have been caught while driving through 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 and 70mph limit zones.

The highest excess speed was a driver who was caught travelling through a 50mph zone at 115mph - 65mph above the speed limit and more than double the speed they should have been driving.

The highest overall speed was a whopping 129mph, which was logged by a driver on a 70mph stretch.

Here is the full list of the top speeds for the various limits (and the excess):

20mph limit - 44mph (24mph+)

30mph limit - 82mph (52mph+)

40mph limit - 78mph (38mph+)

50mph limit - 115mph (65mph+)

60mph limit - 109mph (49mph+)

70mph limit - 129mph (59mph+)

According to the data analysed by the charity, the highest excess speed in the UK was a driver travelling at 152mph in a 30mph zone, recorded by the Metropolitan Police.

The highest speed overall, was 180mph, captured by Nottinghamshire Police in a 70mph zone.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, the road safety charity, said: “There is no excuse for breaking the speed limit and these figures highlight the grossly excessive speeds of some drivers who show complete disregard for the law and people’s safety.

“We want all drivers to remember the daily disasters that are due to speed, think about the victims, slow down, and reduce road danger.

"It’s important to remember that sometimes driving under the speed limit can still be too fast, particularly on winding roads, roads with poor visibility, and roads where there could be people about on bicycles and on foot.”