A DRUG dealer claimed his £2,000 heroin stash was for his own personal use after police raided his home.

Carl Evans, 32, from Ebbw Vale, escaped going straight to jail after Cardiff Crown Court heard of his “impressive attempt” to beat his addiction.

The judge, Recorder Patrick Upward QC, was also told of the long delay in bringing the case before him.

Meirion Davies, prosecuting, said officers carried out a drugs warrant at Evans’ address on August 3, 2019.

They found more than 22g of heroin with a purity of between 25 and 26 per cent, with a potential street value of £2,080.

Mr Davies said: “He claimed the drugs were for his own personal use.”

He added: “The defendant is not unknown to the court and has previous convictions for shoplifting, dishonesty and assault.”

Evans, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

Stephen Thomas, representing the defendant, said: “The amount of heroin seized was rather small and indicative of a street dealer. He was a low-level street dealer

“The defendant has now made full and frank admissions. He is a long-term heroin user and the court knows only too well of the debts that drug can accrue.

“He has sought the help of the Gwent Alcohol and Drug Service, a highly regarded local service, and is making good progress.

“The defendant has no drug-related previous convictions.”

Recorder Patrick Upward QC told Evans: “You have a long engagement with the use of heroin. It has wrecked your life.”

The judge added that the defendant had made an “impressive attempt” to beat his addiction.

He jailed Evans for two years, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was made the subject of a 12-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-week electronically monitored curfew, between 7pm and 6am, and he must pay a £140 surcharge.