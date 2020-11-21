A NEWPORT man has been given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) following his anti-social behaviour in the city.
Raymond Olsen, 35, of Chepstow Road, was given the two-year order following a hearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
The ban rules he must not:
• Go into any Newport branch of Boots, Waterstones, the Entertainer, Tesco, WH Smiths, Poundland, and Sainsbury’s without asking permission from staff.
• Engage, or threaten to engage, in any conduct capable of causing nuisance or annoyance, alarm, harassment or distress to others. This includes council employees, shop staff and those working in emergency professions including medical and police services.
Outside the court, Newport crime and disorder reduction officer, PC Chris Butt said: “There have been a number of CBOs granted in the Newport area recently for different individuals.
“We work with our partners to try and engage and support them prior to applying for a CBO, which is brought as a last resort.
“We know the order will be welcomed by those working and living in the city, anyone who sees Olsen breach this order should call 101, quoting reference 2000182947, or you can also direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.”
