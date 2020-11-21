ONCE upon a time, Newport could boast an extensive tram network that was an essential part of daily life in the city.
From the 1870s until about 1937 Newport tramways connected residents from town to Malpas, Stow Hill, Corporation Road, Chepstow Road, Caerleon Road and there was a dock network.
This is a picture of tram lines in High Street, Newport, being uncovered and then covered during road resurfacing in 1993
They have been covered over the years but occasionally you can see parts of the iron tracks beneath our roads.
Do you think the network should be revived?