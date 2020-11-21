Many weddings this year were postponed due to the pandemic restrictions, but some couples have managed to tie the knot.

Rebecca and Simon Horner on their wedding day at West Usk Lighthouse. Picture: Clickity Claire Photography

Rebecca and Simon Horner, of Crosskeys, had planned to get married at Gretna Green in Scotland this year but had to cancel their plans twice.

The couple met on a dating app and on Christmas Eve in 2017, six months after they first met, Simon, who works at Braces Bakery in Crumlin, asked Rebecca to marry him.

Rebecca, a training officer for Torfaen Training, said: "After Gretna cancelling twice, we ended up getting a wedding blessing at West Usk Lighthouse in St Brides. Because of this we had to register our intent to marry again in Caerphilly, which meant we legally married one week after our wedding blessing!

"We had an amazing day even if it was a rush to rearrange. It was worth every tear shed."

The couple had an amazing day, they said. Picture: Clickity Claire Photography

Rebecca said: "We didn't have a reception as such after the blessing but had a buffet at the lighthouse. Our guests and other friends and family who could not attend due to restricted numbers met us at our local rugby club later and we had a wonderful time, relaxed and laid back with no formalities."

Rebecca bought her dress online and Simon got his outfit from Slaters. They hire a wedding car from Caseys Limo Hire and the wedding photos were taken by Claire at Clickety Claire Photography.

They had originally planned for a wedding at Gretna Green, but the pandemic put paid to that. Picture: Clickity Claire Photography

Rebecca said the best bit of the day was being with her friends and family.

The couple spent their honeymoon in 'our favourite place' Weymouth. They had planned to go to Morrocco but that was cancelled due to the pandemic.