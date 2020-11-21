South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Newport County v Port Vale - Goalless as Shephard wastes chances

By Chris Kirwan

Last updated:

    - County return to action after a weekend off because of international call-ups.
  • - The leaders can extend the gap to second-placed Cambridge, who aren't in action.
  • - Manager Michael Flynn names a very attacking midfield of Sheehan, Devitt and Twine while Jamie Proctor continues up front ahead of Padraig Amond.
  • - Goalless at the break after Shephard fails to make the most of three openings.