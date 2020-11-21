LIVE: Newport County v Port Vale - Goalless as Shephard wastes chances

LIVE: Newport County v Port Vale in League Two
- - County return to action after a weekend off because of international call-ups.
- - The leaders can extend the gap to second-placed Cambridge, who aren't in action.
- - Manager Michael Flynn names a very attacking midfield of Sheehan, Devitt and Twine while Jamie Proctor continues up front ahead of Padraig Amond.
- - Goalless at the break after Shephard fails to make the most of three openings.
